  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ukraine to participate in EXPO-2017

    12:22, 23 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ukraine has signed an agreement to participate in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the secretariat of the EXPO-2017 Commissioner.

    Today, within the framework of the Third Meeting of the international participants of EXPO-2017 Commisioner Rapil Zhoshybayev held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Ukrainian section Sergey Savchuk.

    The sides discussed preparations for the exhibition, conditions of participation as well as the country's pavilion content and a National Day of Ukraine at the event.

    According to Savchuk, Ukraine will present its latest acheivements in renewable energy noting that it intends to increase alternative power capacity, bringing its share to 11% by 2020.

    Following the meeting Mr. Zhoshybayev and Mr. Savchuk signed an agreement on Ukraine's participation in the exhibition.

     

    Tags:
    Ukraine EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan and Ukraine EXPO projects and technologies Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!