Ukrainian expert lauds President Nazarbayev&#39;s peacekeeping efforts

KIEV. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian expert and head of the Penta political research center Vladimir Fessenko shared his thoughts on the relevance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's peacekeeping efforts in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

According to Mr. Fessenko, these efforts are of paramount importance. "It is crucial for our country to find the way out of this ongoing conflict," he told Kazinform correspondent. European partners have assumed certain efforts within the framework of the Normandy format talks, but Ukraine, according to Fessenko, also welcomes peacekeeping efforts of its friends and neighbors from Kazakhstan and Belarus. "The meeting that was set to be held in Astana in January 2015 didn't take place. However, the fact that Astana was ready to host it means a lot," the expert stressed. In his words, Ukraine has always cherished its friendly ties with Kazakhstan. "This is evidenced by Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Kiev and Petro Poroshenko's visit to Astana," he noted. During the visits, the presidents paid utmost attention to the development and deepening of bilateral economic relations and cooperation in the spheres of energy, space, aviation and other sectors. Fessenko is confident that Astana and Kiev have a great potential for cooperation despite the current economic crisis. "Through the development of bilateral ties, the sides can step up economic contacts cement their friendship," he added.