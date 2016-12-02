Ukrainian manager to coach FC Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian specialist Igor Rakhayev was named as head coach of FC "Aktobe" on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official VKontakte page.

Since 1990 Rakhayev played for FC Mayak (Kharkov), FC Torpedo, FC Metallist and FC Arsenal (Kharkov) as a midfielder before becoming a manager in 2002.



He coached FC Arsenal (Kharkov) in 2002-2005 and FC Metallist in July-December 2005. It should be noted that he helped Arsenal reach the Premier League of the Ukraine Football Championship.



The youth team of FC Metallist helmed by Rakhayev claimed silver at the Ukraine Football Championship in 2010-2011.



The Ukrainian manager joined FC Metallist coaching staff in 2014 and worked there until stepping down in June 2015.



Rakhayev also coached Moldovan FC Zaria Bălţi in 2016.