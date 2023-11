Ukrainian Yuriy Maksymov named head coach of FC Taraz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian coach and a former midfielder Yuriy Maksymov has been named new head coach of FC Taraz, Sports.kz reports.

The 47-year-old Ukrainian used to play for such clubs as Krystal Kherson, Tavriya Simferopol, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, Dynamo Kyiv, Werden Bremen, Waldhof Mannheim, Rostov, Borysfen Boryspil and Metalurh Zaporizhzhya. He amassed 27 international caps while playing for the Ukraine national football team.

Maksymov coached FC CSKA Kyiv, FC Obolon Kyiv, FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih, FC Metalurh Donetsk and FC Mordovia Saransk.