LONDON. KAZINFORM The first competition day of the British International Open international weightlifting tournament ended in Coventry, England, June 8.

Kazakhstani weightlifter Denis Ulanov competing in 81kg weight division won a gold with a 325kg (145+180) result.



Another athlete Ilya Ilyin (96kg) won a silver after lifting 350kg (165+185), Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.