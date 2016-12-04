Ulanqab-Almaty rail route opens

BEIJING. KAZINFORM With 41 carriages, the Ulanqab-Almaty train crosses 4,532 kilometers and runs for eight days, crossing stations including Hohhot, Baotou, Linhe, Ejin Banner, Hami, Urumqi, Alashankou, Dostyk, and then finally Almaty, a trade hub linking China to West Asia and Europe, Kazinform refers to China Daily.

The train line was jointly invested in by the Ulanqab government, the Hohhot railway administration, the China Railway Container Transport Company, and the Inner Mongolia Communications Investment Company.Driven by the Ulanqab-Almaty railway, local products including potatoes, carrots, organic livestock, and industrial graphene are exported toward Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and many cities in West Asia and Europe. Thanks to the line, many logistics companies and bases are emerging to push the Belt and Road Initiative toward the next stage of development.



Driven by the Ulanqab-Almaty railway, local products including potatoes, carrots, organic livestock, and industrial graphene are exported toward Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and many cities in West Asia and Europe. Thanks to the line, many logistics companies and bases are emerging to push the Belt and Road Initiative toward the next stage of development.

On Oct 17, the National Development and Reform Commission announced a development project-the Construction of China-Europe Railways, in which Erenhot, Manzhouli and Ulanqab were mentioned as main hub cities built along the train route.