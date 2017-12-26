UMBRO Futsal Awards 2017: Kairat's Higuita nominated for Best Goalkeeper

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Brazilian goalkeeper of FC Kairat Almaty, Leonardo De Melo Vieira Leite Higuita is among ten nominees for the Best Goalkeeper title of the 18th edition of UMBRO Futsal Awards, Kazinform has learned from the club's press service.

Full list of nominees:

Miodrag Aksentijević (SRB)

MFK Tyumen (RUS) - SERBIA N.T.

Thiago Mendes Rocha Guitta (BRA)

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista (BRA) - BRAZIL N.T.

Katawut Hankampa (THA)

Chonburi Bluewave Futsal Club (THA) - THAILAND N.T.

Leonardo De Melo Vieira Leite Higuita (BRA/KAZ)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) - KAZAKHSTAN N.T.

Jesús Herrero Parrón (ESP)

Movistar Inter FS (ESP) - SPAIN N.T.

Sepehr Mohammadi Kamalabadi (IRN)

Giti Pasand Isfahan FSC (IRN) - IRAN N.T.

Francisco Paco Sedano Antolín (ESP)

FC Barcelona Lassa (ESP) - SPAIN N.T.

Alireza Samimi (IRN)

Mes Sungun Varzaghan FSC (IRN) - IRAN N.T.

Tiago de Melo Marinho (BRA)

Magnus Sorocaba Futsal-Athleta (BRA) - BRAZIL N.T.

Willian Felipe Dorn (BRA)

JEC/Krona Futsal Joinville (BRA)

It should be noted that Higuita won the title twice, in 2015 and 2016. The only other goalkeepers to win the title two times in a row were Italian Stefano Mammarella (in 2011 and 2012) and Luis Amado of Spain (2003, 2004).

The winners will be announced on January 10, 2018.