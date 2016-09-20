UN aid convoy hit by warplanes in Syria

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - A United Nations aid convoy and a Syrian Arab Red Crescent warehouse were both struck by warplanes in Syria Monday local time, a UN spokesman said.

Twelve people involved in the aid delivery were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based organzation that monitors the conflict in Syria, CNN reports.



At least 32 people in total were killed in strikes that hit Aleppo and its western suburbs, SOHR said.



The UN is working with the Syrian humanitarian organization to deliver aid to 78,000 people in the town of Urum al-Kubra, just west of Aleppo.



The UN estimates that 18 of 31 trucks in the aid convoy were hit.



The violence comes just hours after Syrian authorities declared that a fragile ceasefire in the war-torn country is over.



"We need to see what the Russians say, but the important thing is the Russians need to control Assad who is evidently indiscriminately bombing, including on humanitarian convoys, so let's wait-and-see and collect the facts," US Secretary of State John Kerry said. "We don't have all the facts at this point."



Although the ceasefire appeared to initially reduce the amount of violence in hard-hit areas like Aleppo, the delivery of humanitarian aid was delayed for security reasons.



The International Committee of the Red Cross announced Monday that its team had reached the city of Homs in western Syria.



Source: CNN