UN Assistant Secretary-General explains EXPO-2017 importance for peace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UN Commissioner-General at Expo 2017 Cihan Sultanoğlu on behalf of the organization has thanked Kazakhstan for hosting the international exhibition with theme "Future Energy" in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The United Nations is deeply grateful to the Government of Kazakhstan, the organizers of the Expo and all of you, the citizens of Astana, for hosting the international exhibition of EXPO and for inviting the UN for participation. I congratulate you on your intention, dedication and selfless work that made it possible to hold such a wonderful exhibition", she said at the opening of the UN Day.

According to her, the Expo 2017 theme "Future Energy" is closely linked to the UN work in energy, food security, women's empowerment, nutrition, sustainable development and climate change. She notes that energy is the organization's main focus in alleviating poverty, achieving social equality and stopping climate change as it is the key message the UN wants to convey through its exhibits.

"For most of us living in comfortable homes with reliable power supply, it is difficult to imagine the life of 1.3 billion people currently deprived of access to reliable sources of energy. Think of what they lack. Think of the children who cannot go to school because they need to collect firewood to cook food and keep warm. Think of the farmers whose crops wither because they do not have electricity to water their fields with pumps," the UN Assistant Secretary-General emphasized.

She says that obtaining universal access to electricity, depending on the range of services, will require 2 to 55 billion US dollars every year. Even this may not be enough: achieving the goal, that the global temperature increase will not exceed 1.5 degrees, as highlighted in the Paris Agreement, will require more than doubling the renewable energy sources share and a higher investment level as a result.

"It's sufficient to look at the abundance of the exhibits in the amazing pavilions around this scene. I am convinced that the transition to more sustainable sources of energy is in full swing in the world," she added.

According to her, Kazakhstan is among the countries that have already begun to move towards reliable electricity supply. She noted that, despite the abundant amount of fossil fuels, the Government has embarked on the reforms supporting the innovative renewable energy models and sustainable production and consumption patterns.

"The UN expects to continue our close cooperation with Kazakhstan on these strategic initiatives. Noting the UN Day, we are still guided by the UN Charter lasting values. Our common duty is to join our forces in serving those who call themselves 'We the Peoples' and to confirm our commitment to providing a higher standard of living, a bright and sustainable future for all," concluded Cihan Sultanoğlu.