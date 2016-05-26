UN backs establishment of regional civil service hub in Astana - Sultanoğlu
“We are proud of the initiative of the Kazakhstan Government and the UNDP on establishment of the Regional Civil Service Hub in Astana which is called to become a platform for sharing knowledge and enhancing potential. We have conducted joint researches and have discussed the systems on transformation of governments; 32 countries and 5 international organizations gathered to discuss these issues which is a good proof of cooperation and exchange of knowledge,” said Sultanoğlu.
Cihan Sultanoğlu stated that Kazakhstan will remain a key partner of the UNDP in supporting professional government in the region.
Earlier it was reported that the EU invested 5 mln U.S. dollars in the Astana-based Regional Civil Service Hub. More than 300 civil servants of Kazakhstan have already undergone training at the Hub.