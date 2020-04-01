UN calls for multilateral Covid-19 response totaling 10 pct. of world GDP

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday issued a worldwide call to deal with the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic with «a large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response amounting to at least 10 per cent of global GDP.»

Guterres said that the solidarity plan would save lives, provide universal access to vaccines, inject liquidity into the financial system and stem the hemorrhaging of unemployment amid the crisis, which he compared to World War Two, EFE reports.