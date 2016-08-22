UN chief condemns wedding attack in southern Turkey

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Sunday condemned the deadly blast that hit an outdoor wedding celebration in southeastern Turkey and killed at least 50 people.

The explosion, which also left 94 people injured, happened near a wedding hall in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep on Saturday night.

"The Secretary-General hopes that the perpetrators of this act will be quickly identified and brought to justice," said a statement released by Ban's spokesperson.

"He again stresses the need to intensify regional and international efforts to prevent and combat terrorism and violent extremism," it added.

The brutal terror attack was carried out by a teenager, and initial findings showed it was perpetrated by the Islamic State group.

Source: Xinhua