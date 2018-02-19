  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    UN chief extends condolences to Iran in wake of Sunday plane crash

    08:42, 19 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic airplane accident today near Yasuj, Iran, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has extended his heartfelt condolences to the country's people and Government," the Organization's news center cites Guterres.

    The Secretary-General's statement, issued by a UN spokesperson, follows reports that a commercial plane crashed early Sunday in a mountainous region of Iran, likely killing all 66 people on board.

    Tags:
    UN Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!