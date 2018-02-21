UN chief reiterates two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday reiterated UN's commitment to supporting the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Xinhua reports.

"I am here to reiterate my full personal commitment, and the commitment of the United Nations, to supporting the parties in their efforts to achieve a two-state solution," he said while addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

The UN chief expressed the hope that the solution would result in "two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders."

He also hoped that the two-state solution would address "all final status issues on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and mutual agreements."

"There is no Plan B," Guterres stressed.

The UN chief warned that after decades of support, "the global consensus for a two-state solution could be eroding."

"Obstacles on the ground have the potential to create an irreversible one-state reality," he said.

"It is simply impossible to square the circle of a one-state reality with the legitimate national, historic and democratic aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians," said the UN chief.

Speaking of the situation in Gaza, the secretary-general said that "conditions for Palestinians in Gaza, which has been under the control of Hamas for a decade, are dire."

Shortfalls in the funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) "are a matter of international concern," he said.

The secretary-general called on the international community to step up its generous support.

"At this moment of grave consequence, I appeal for effective concerted action by all parties. It is more important than ever," he said.

The Security Council convened Tuesday for its monthly meeting, mainly focusing on the Middle East situation, including the "Palestinian question."