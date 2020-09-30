UN chief says world must 'learn from mistakes' as virus deaths top 1 million

WASHINGTON DC. KAZINFORM The United Nations secretary general on Monday said the world must «learn from the mistakes» after the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide passed 1 million on Monday.

«Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: the loss of one million lives from the COVID-19 pandemic,» António Guterres said in a statement. «It's a mind-numbing figure. Yet we must never lose sight of each and every individual life,» EFE reports.