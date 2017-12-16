UN chief warns against military action on Korean Peninsula

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed concern over risk of military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and warned against any military action, Xinhua reports.

"Any military action would have devastating and unpredictable consequences," he told the Security Council.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is the most tense and dangerous peace and security issue in the world today. I am deeply concerned by the risk of military confrontation, including as a result of unintended escalation or miscalculation," he said.

While all concerned seek to avoid an accidental escalation leading to conflict, the risk is being multiplied by "misplaced over-confidence," dangerous narratives and rhetoric, and the lack of communication channels, he warned.

"It is time to immediately re-establish and strengthen communication channels, including inter-Korean and military-to-military channels. This is critical to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and reduce tensions in the region."

Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace and de-nuclearization, said Guterres.

"We must do everything we can to reach that objective -- and avoid a level of danger that would be unpredictable in its trajectory and catastrophic in its consequences."

In 2017, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted activities related to its nuclear and ballistic missile programs "at an alarming and accelerated pace," said Guterres.

Security Council Resolution 2375, adopted in September 2017, includes the strongest sanctions ever imposed on the DPRK.

"I reiterate my call on the DPRK leadership to comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions and allow space for the resumption of dialogue on de-nuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula."

The unity of the Security Council is an essential instrument to achieve the goal of de-nuclearization and creates the space for diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving it in a peaceful manner, said Guterres.

He vowed to push for dialogue to defuse tension on the Korean Peninsula.

"I believe the United Nations Secretariat adds strategic value in three key areas. First, impartiality. Second, the voice and norms, values and principles for peaceful and diplomatic solutions, in line with international law. Third, offering channels of communication with all parties."

The United Nations is a key venue where all six parties are represented and can interact to narrow differences in understanding and promote confidence-building measures, he said. "As secretary-general, I commit to protecting and strengthening these three areas."

Meanwhile, a DPRK diplomat said here at the Security Council on Friday that his country's possession of nuclear weapons "was an inevitable self-defensive."

DPRK ambassador to the UN Ja Song Nam said, "if anyone is to blame for it, the U.S. is the one who must be held accountable."