UN Commission praises development of women’s entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The steps taken by Kazakhstan to increase women's productive employment and entrepreneurship development in villages have been positively appreciated at the 61st session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, according to the press-service of KazAgro Holding.

Deputy Chairman of KazAgro Holding Aigul Mukhamadiyeva told about development of women’s entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector. Statistics shows that a great number of women are employed in the sphere of agriculture, one of the top 3 popular sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy from gender-related viewpoint: 17% of all employed women are working in agriculture (19% in commerce and education).

Taking the floor, Mukhamadiyeva noted a large share of women employed in agriculture with nearly 51% of the total number of self-employed women in the country.

The 2017-2021 Program of Development of Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship provides great opportunities for the development of women’s entrepreneurship in villages. KazAgro supports development of women’s entrepreneurship and improves the status of women in villages. In 2016 the Holding issued 36.6% of all loans to women (every year the share grows by 3-%).

In 2016, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs provided entrepreneurship education to 180 people, and 53% of them are women.

It should be reminded that the official delegation of Kazakhstan is attending the 61st session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York. The participants from over 170 countries of the world share their experience in combating discrimination against women and development of women’s entrepreneurship.

The 61st session of UN Commission on the Status of Women considers the issues of active involvement of women in economic activity, fostering equal rights and opportunities for women in access to education and employment, equal pay for equal work and the effect of advanced technology on women’s employment.