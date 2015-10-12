UN Committee on Rights of Child notes positives changes in Kazakhstan - E. Azimova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child noted positive changes in the sphere of protection of the rights of children in Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Elvira Azimova told at CCS press conference.

"Kazakhstan is a member of the Convention on the Rights of the Child since 1994. Member states deliver their reports once in four years but sometimes they do it once in seven-eight year. Thus, the first report Kazakhstan presented in 2003, then in 2007 and this September.

Speaking of the fulfillment of the convention by Kazakhstan, all the members of the committee noted positive changes in the sphere of protection of the rights of children in Kazakhstan," E. Azimova said.

Besides, she noted that Kazakhstan was given some specific recommendations regarding the work in this sphere in future.