UN Committee on the Rights of the Child noted infant mortality decline in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has taken a favorable view of infant mortality in Kazakhstan, said Azhar Tolegalieva, Director of the Department for Social Services under the Ministry for Health and Social Development.

"UN Committee on the Rights of the Child stressed that over the past 5 years infant mortality rate in Kazakhstan has decreased by 1.8 times. Thus, we have achieved the millennium development goal reducing mortality by 70%," said A. Tolegalieva at a press conference in Central Communications Service devoted to the results of the CRC meeting in Geneva. According to her words, these results have been achieved thanks to the adopted at the state level system measures. A. Tolegalieva informed that within five years about 40 maternity and children's hospitals have been built in the country. These facilities were provided with modern equipment. Specialists were trained abroad. These measures have given good results in reducing infant and child mortality.