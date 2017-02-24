UN envoy thanked initiators of Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his welcoming statement in Geneva UN's special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura praised Astana process and the efforts of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkey in the peace settlement in Syria, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

"Let me also express here my appreciation to the initiators of the Astana effort - the Russian Federation and Turkey, and Iran and Kazakhstan too - for what they have done to help put in place a ceasefire in Syria. It is fragile but it is there...", de Mistura said.

According to him, the initiative has opened a "window" of opportunities to advance the political process.

"We seek now to advance the political process", he added.