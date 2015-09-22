UN Expert report on impacts of hazardous substances and wastes on human rights submitted in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the 30th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council which is taking place in Geneva the Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes Baskut Tuncak submitted the report following the results of the visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan in March-April, 2015.

The Special Rapporteur thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for constructive and substantial approach during the preparation and organization of his visit to the country. Having listed main achievements of Kazakhstan over the years of its independence, the UN independent expert noted high capacity of the country in achieving the goals set to implement the international obligations in human rights protection. In response Kazakhstan's delegation headed by the Department of Waste Management Director of the Ministry of Energy Beibut Shakhanov expressed gratitude for the UN Special Rapporteur's recommendations which will help the state to take the appropriate measures for further improvement of the legislation and their practical application. It was noted that Kazakhstan is already carrying out consistent work to improve the activities in hazardous wastes management. The Environmental Code includes the requirements of the international environmental conventions to which the Republic of Kazakhstan is a party. A number of programs and projects of international organizations in the field of industrial and municipal wastes management have been adopted and being implemented. Measures for development of judicial system and implementation of the tasks on protection of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens, ensuring enforcement of the Constitution, laws, other regulations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and international treaties are consistently carried out in the country. The head of Kazakhstan's delegation noted that the results of recommendations implementation on Special procedures and conventional obligations are monitored on a regular basis in Kazakhstan. In conclusion B. Shakhanov confirmed unwavering support and readiness of Kazakhstan for constructive interaction with the UN human rights mechanisms. Source: MFA press service