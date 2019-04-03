UN General Assembly adopts resolution on fight against terrorism

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the fight against terrorism and other religion-based acts of violence, according to TASS.

The document was adopted on Turkey's initiative in the wake of the March 15 attack on mosques in New Zealand. Its co-authors were joined by more than 30 states, including Russia.



The document was presented to the General Assembly by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.



"We are living in the atmosphere of growing injustice, discrimination and inequality. It's time to take practical measures," he said. "We need to counter this toxin in our society by amending national legislations and adopting new laws."



The document "condemns in the strongest terms the heinous, cowardly terrorist attack aimed at Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, on 15 March 2019, and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of New Zealand."



Besides, the UN General Assembly "urges all States to work together to protect individuals against acts of violence, discrimination and hate crimes based on racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance."



The document notes the need "for strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs."



On March 15, New Zealand's police received reports of shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, where hundreds of people were staying. The law enforcement officers who arrived on the site arrested three people on suspicion of organizing the attacks, but only one of them was charged. According to the latest information, 50 people were killed in the attacks, and 50 more were injured and hospitalized. The attacker - 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant - was taken into custody until April 5 on charges of murder. Tarrant had released a document in social media before the attack which counter-terrorism experts compared with the "manifesto" made by Norwegian nationalist Anders Breivik, who carried out a massive terror attack in July 2011.