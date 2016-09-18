UN holds moment of silence in memory of late Uzbek President Islam Karimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 71st session of the UN General Assembly on 16 September began with a minute of silence in memory of the late Uzbek President Islam Karimov.

"UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he was saddened by the death of the Uzbek President and paid tribute to Islam Karimov's efforts in developing strong ties between Uzbekistan and the United Nations, as well as strengthening regional and global peace and security," Karimov's younger daughter Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva wrote in a Facebook post.



Recall that the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov died of a stroke on September 2 aged 78.



Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev was named as interim President of Uzbekistan. Senate Speaker Nigmatilla Yuldashev who under the constitution should have led the country during the transition period turned down the role.



On September 16 it was announced that Mirziyoyev would run for the post of the President of Uzbekistan.

According to chairman of the Central Election Commission Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov, the presidential election will be held on December 4.