UN mourns death of former General Assembly President John Ashe

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations General Assembly President Mogens Lykketoft expressed sincere condolences today to the widow, friends and colleagues of former Assembly President John Ashe, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

“Despite the many as yet unproven accusations made against him, Mr. Ashe was for many years a hard-working and popular member of the diplomatic corps in New York and at the United Nations,” said Mr. Lykketoft.

“I know that his death will come as sad news to the many professional friends and colleagues he made during his time here,” he added.

Mr. Lykketoft recalled that Mr. Ashe, a diplomat from Antigua and Barbuda, served as General Assembly President for its 68th session – from September 2013 until September 2014 – and had since October 2015 been facing criminal charges in the United States courts related to his term as President.

“We wish his wife, family and friends well as they come to terms with his sudden death,” Mr. Lykketoft said.

Source: The UN News Centre