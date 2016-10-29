  • kz
    UN needs to expand coop with CSTO, CIS and SCO – Ban Ki-moon

    11:30, 29 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Secretary General believes that the UN needs to deepen the dialogue and cooperation with the regional organizations such as the CIS, CSTO and SCO.

    Ban Ki-moon pointed out cooperation of the UN with the CIS, CSTO and SCO in combating terrorism, their active involvement and support of the UN's counterterrorism strategy in Central Asia. He emphasized the interaction in fight with illegal drug-trafficking and illegal migration and in peacekeeping activity.

    “The UN adheres to strengthening this efficient partnership,” the UN Secretary General said at a meeting on interaction of the UN with the regional organizations.

    “We all agree on the value of  collaboration between the UN and regional structures. and we must not be afraid of overcoming difficulties. We have much in common, but our strategies may differ. We have different resources, mandates and opportunities. Sometimes, regional organizations may face different  challenges which may limit their role of honest mediators,” the UN Secretary General said. “It is important to deepen strategic dialogue, to adopt common approaches to arising crises and work on common obligations in the field of peace and threat to security,” Ban Ki-moon added. 

