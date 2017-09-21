UN offers up new strategy to advance peace, stability in Libya

NEW YORK. KAZINFROM UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, yesterday launched a United Nations strategy to help bring about peace and stability in Libya and end a protracted crisis that has caused immense suffering and contributed to instability beyond the country's borders, WAM refers to the UN News Centre.

"It is my deep belief that there is an opportunity for a political solution in Libya," Guterres said at the high-level event held on the margins of the annual debate of the General Assembly, adding that everyone needs to come together to ensure that this opportunity translates itself into a reality.

Despite a nearly two-year-old Political Agreement, Libya remains fraught with numerous challenges, including insecurity, frustration, political dysfunction and economic despair.

"The Libyan people have suffered too much," stated the Secretary-General, voicing deep concern about the political, security, socio-economic and humanitarian situation in the North African nation.

Guterres outlined the UN strategy, which has seven main priorities, beginning with reinvigorating an inclusive political process by building on recent positive developments.

The other priorities are building credibility with the Libyan people; strengthening security arrangements and national security architecture; coordinating international engagement, including the efforts of Libya's neighbours, so that all are part of a single common agenda; improving socio-economic conditions and the provision of goods and services, for a true peace dividend to be felt by the people; supporting migrants and upholding long-standing international norms on migration; and securing predictable support for humanitarian assistance.

The Secretary-General added that his Special Representative for Libya, Ghassan Salame, will strive to unify and consolidate the various initiatives and to promote dialogue towards the formation of a unified national government and the immediate end of parallel institutions.