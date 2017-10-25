UN officials call for more action to help disaster affected states

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Senior United Nations (UN) officials on Tuesday called for more action to help states affected by recent natural disasters return to development, Xinhua reports.

As the UN and the international community step up efforts to assist countries affected by hurricanes and earthquakes, the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) held a special meeting on the "Aftermath of recent hurricanes: achieving a risk-informed and resilient 2030 Agenda," to discuss the current situation along with the economic, social and environmental impacts on those affected.

Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria may be over, but the devastating impact they had on the countries in their path continues as well as the effects of successive earthquakes in Mexico, said senior United Nations officials Tuesday, calling for more action at all levels to manage disaster and climate risks and prepare for the future extreme weather events.



"These disasters led to tragic loss of lives, displaced people, damaged infrastructure and homes, and disrupted livelihoods in both developed and developing countries," said Marie Chatardova, president of ECOSOC.

"We have seen how inequalities exacerbated people's exposure to the impact of disaster," she said, noting that how easily development gains can be erased if a risk-informed, resilient 2030 Agenda is not pursued.



Indicating that the impending cost of recovery and reconstruction in affected communities raises concerns over long-term sustainable development, Chatardova said that "we must help affected states get back on the path towards sustainable development."



UN's Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said that "the international community has a responsibility to support affected countries to become more resilient, to promote a risk-informed approach to reconstruction and to strengthen their financial systems so that they can cope with such large-scale shocks."



"Investing in disaster-resilient infrastructure and housing pays off over the long term by reducing economic losses and loss of life. We must harness the power of technology, innovation and partnerships to move towards a green, clean, sustainable energy future," she said.



She outlined a three-fold aim to meet immediate needs, put new concessionary financing arrangements into place while implementing a framework for long-term financing resilience. She also said that the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to determined follow-up action to ensure strong progress on the ground.



In the introductory remarks, the General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak said that the response must "match the magnitude and urgency of the situation."



"More must be done to respond quicker and more coherently, especially to restore basic and emergency services," he said, calling vulnerability an obstacle to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.



Vulnerability through climate change, conflict, instability and economic weakness, "will be a significant set-back" in the affected countries, said Lajcak.



Asserting that "we must 'build back better' amidst recovery efforts," he encouraged all key stakeholders to support the recovery and rebuilding efforts in all the affected countries.