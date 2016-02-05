UN panel urges UK and Sweden to end Julian Assange&#39;s &#39;deprivation of liberty&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arbitrarily detained by the UK and Sweden for more than five years and should be released immediately with compensation, according to a United Nations report.

As anticipated, the finding by the Geneva-based UN working group on arbitrary detention criticises legal action against Assange by both European governments and blames them for preventing him from leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in Knightsbridge, central London.

The panel calls on the Swedish and British authorities to end Assange's "deprivation of liberty", respect his physical integrity and freedom of movement and offer him compensation.

The report says: "The working group considered that Mr Assange has been subjected to different forms of deprivation of liberty: initial detention in Wandsworth prison, which was followed by house arrest and his confinement at the Ecuadorian embassy.

"Having concluded that there was a continuous deprivation of liberty, the working group also found that the detention was arbitrary because he was held in isolation during the first stage of detention and because of the lack of diligence by the Swedish prosecutor in its investigations, which resulted in the lengthy detention of Mr Assange."

It adds: "The working group therefore requested Sweden and the United Kingdom to assess the situation of Mr Assange to ensure his safety and physical integrity, to facilitate the exercise of his right to freedom of movement in an expedient manner, and to ensure the full enjoyment of his rights guaranteed by the international norms on detention.

"The working group also considered that the detention should be brought to an end and that Mr Assange should be afforded the right to compensation."

In its statement, the committee said one of its members, Leigh Toomey, had declined to take part in the inquiry because she, like Assange, is an Australian citizen. One of the other members had disagreed with the finding.

The statement said: "Given that Mr Assange is an Australian citizen, one of the members of the working group who shares his nationality recused herself from participating in the deliberations. Another member of the working group disagreed with the position of the majority and considered that the situation of Mr Assange is not one of detention and therefore falls outside the mandate of the working group."

Only three of the five-member panel therefore supported the finding against the UK and Sweden.

Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said: "In light of this decision, it's clear that any criminal charges against Mr Assange in connection with Wikileaks' publishing operations would be unprecedented and unconstitutional.

"Indeed, even the prolonged criminal investigation of Wikileaks itself has had a profound chilling effect. The justice department should end that investigation and make clear that no publisher will ever be prosecuted for the act of journalism."

The dissenting panel member was the Ukrainian lawyer Vladimir Tochilovsky.

Much of the criticism in the full report is directed at the methods adopted by the Swedish prosecutors.

The report states: "There has been a substantial failure to exercise due diligence on the part of the concerned states (Sweden and UK) with regard to the performance of the criminal administration ... After more than five years of time lapse, [Assange] is still left even before the stage of preliminary investigation with no predictability as to whether and when a formal process of any judicial dealing would commence.

"Despite that, it is left to the initial choice of the Swedish prosecution as to what mode of investigation would best suit the purpose of criminal justice, the exercise and implementation of the investigation method should be conducted in compliance with the rule of proportionality, including undertaking to explore alternative ways of administering justice."

For more information go to The Guardian.com