UN recommendations on human rights discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Today in Astana Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov has held a meeting with acting Regional Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Central Asia Elizabeth da Costa.

According to the press office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues of cooperation in the field of human rights between the Kazakh national human rights institutions and the United Nations system, implementation of international standards in the field of human rights in our country and recommendations given to Kazakhstan in the framework of the Universal periodic review and the UN Committee. There was a substantive discussion of Ombudsman's role in improving human rights mechanism in Kazakhstan. Mr.Shakirov said that recommendations of the United Nations are an important tool in the subject implementation of advanced standards related to the protection of human rights and freedoms in the legal field of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In turn, Elizabeth da Costa emphasized the importance of the Ombudsman's information to determine the current challenges facing our country. The sides shared their views on the need to continue fruitful cooperation.