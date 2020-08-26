UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan completes his mission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi received Norimasa Shimomura, the UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, on the occasion of completion of his mission in Kazakhstan, the MFA’s press service reports.

Diplomats highlighted mutual commitment to further deepening and widening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UN. The Kazakh FM handed the UN Resident Coordinator a letter of appreciation on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tileuberdi expressed appreciation to Norimasa Shimomura for contribution to the development of cooperation with UN and active support in promoting Kazakhstani initiatives at the UN.

In his turn, Norimasa Shimomura thanked Kazakh Government for constructive cooperation expressing confidence in further development of strong relations between Kazakhstan and UN.