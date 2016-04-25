UN SC condemns North Korea&#39;s ballistic missile launch

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The United Nations Security Council on Sunday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch from a submarine as another serious violation of its resolutions.

In a press statement, the United Nations Security Council called on Pyongyang to refrain from such actions and promised to keep a close eye on the situation and take "significant measures" in case such actions are repeated.

Sunday's statement echoes the United Nations Security Council's press stamen on North Korea's ballistic missile launch of April 15.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided a ballistic missile launch from a submarine. According to KCNA, the submarine was lying at the maximum depth. The missile was launched on the occasion of Korean People's Army Day, a national holiday of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to be marked on April 25.

Since the beginning of the year, North Korea has conducted a nuclear test followed by several launches of missiles, including ballistic. On March 2, the United Nations Security Council unanimously passed resolution 2270 on tougher sanctions against North Korea in retaliation for Pyongyang's tests of nuclear weapons and the use of a ballistic missile to launch a satellite. The resolution, agreed by Russia, the United States and China, imposes serious restrictions - up to a total ban - on imports of coal, iron ore, titanium, vanadium and other precious metals from the DPRK and an embargo on delivery of aviation and rocket fuel to the country. The U.N. Security Council resolution envisages sanctions against the North Korean banking sector and targeted sanctions against a number of persons and organizations linked to the North Korean nuclear and missile programs.

Kazinform refers to TASS