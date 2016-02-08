UN SC unanimously condemns North Korea&#39;s rocket launch

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The United Nations Security Council has unanimously condemned North Korea's satellite launch and reiterated its readiness to pass a resolution providing for tough response measures, Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Rafael Ramirez, who is acting as Security Council president in February, said on Sunday after a two-hour extraordinary Security Council meeting.

He said Pyongyang's rocket launch in early February and a nuclear test in early January were serious violations of the Security Council resolutions and promised that the Security Council will pass another resolution to respond to these violations. He said such a resolution might be expected within the next few days.

Talks on deployment of missile defense system stem from permanent threat from North Korea

A decision to negotiate possible deployment of a missile defense system in South Korea was taken in the light of a threat to Washington's allies.

And to the regional and global security coming from North Korea's actions, United Nations' Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samantha Power said on Sunday after an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

She stressed the system will be purely defensive.

Apart from that, she said the United States will do its best to have the Security Council pass the toughest possible resolution entailing the most serious consequences for North Korea for its rocket launch.

The issue of deploying US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) has been brought back to the agenda in South Korea after Pyongyang said it carried out a hydrogen bomb test on January 6.

South Korea's UN envoy says missile defense system will be meant to contain threat from North Korea

A U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system Seoul is discussing with Washington will be purely defensive and aimed at containing threats coming from North Korea, South Korea's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Oh Joon said on Sunday after an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

He noted that North Korea is the only country which is developing nuclear weapons in the 21st century. The international community will never put up with that, he stressed.

The South Korean diplomat admitted that neither the United Nations Security Council sanctions nor unilateral sanctions from the United States and other countries have proved to be efficient enough to stop nuclear weapons development in North Korea. The sanction regime has failed, he stressed, adding that tougher measures are needed, TASS reports.