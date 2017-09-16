UN Secretary-General condemns N Korea's ballistic missile launch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Condemning the launch of yet another ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the country's leadership to halt such activities and explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on denuclearization, WAM News Agency reports.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, the Secretary-General called on the DPRK leadership "to cease further testing, comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow space to explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on denuclearisation."

The latest launch, which the statement referred to as a "manifest violation" of Security Council resolutions comes just days after the country conducted its sixth nuclear test.

The statement also noted that Mr. Guterres will be discussing the situation on the Korean Peninsula with all concerned parties in the margins of the upcoming high level week of the UN General Assembly.