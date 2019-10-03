UN Secretary-General meets participants of the Stockholm Ministerial Meeting
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, this instrument was adopted following the Ministerial Meeting on Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation on June 11, 2019, in Stockholm.
The Declaration calls for taking all available measures to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in doctrines and policies, ways of enhancing transparency and of reducing risks of any use of nuclear weapons, strengthened negative security assurances, and work on nuclear disarmament verification. To this end, it is planned to work with nuclear weapon states, which full commitment and constructive engagement will be essential to achieve the common goal of reaching a nuclear-weapon-free world.
Along with Kazakhstan, the meeting was attended by Argentina, Canada, Finland, Ethiopia, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.