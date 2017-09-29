UN Secretary-General: Time to stamp out human trafficking

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has said that with tens of millions of human trafficking victims worldwide, "now is the time to stand together and stamp out this abominable practice," WAM reports.

Mr. Guterres told a high-level meeting at which member states adopted a political Declaration reaffirming their commitment to implementing a United Nations action plan to end the scourge.

"Human trafficking is all around us, in all regions of the world," said Mr. Guterres, referring to such practices as forced labor, sexual servitude, recruitment of child soldiers and other forms of exploitation and abuse.

The Assembly's high-level meeting, convened to examine progress achieved and challenges remaining in the implementation of the seven-year-old Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, opened today and closes tomorrow.

In the Declaration, adopted without a vote, UN member states demonstrated their strong political will to take decisive concerted action to end the heinous crime.

In recent years, rising conflict, insecurity and economic uncertainty have brought new tests. "As millions of children, women, and men spill out of their countries towards safety, they find themselves at the mercy of merciless people," Mr. Guterres said.

"Fighting human trafficking requires greater use of relevant instruments, including the UN conventions against transnational organized crime and against corruption, and next year's expected adoption by the General Assembly of a Global Compact on safe, orderly and regular migration is a further potential milestone," he said.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by member states in 2015, also addresses some of the root causes that make people vulnerable to trafficking. Often, trafficking is abetted by poverty and inequality.

"Fighting trafficking and advancing sustainable, inclusive development go hand in hand," Mr. Guterres said.