UN Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres starts his official working visit to Central Asia. Mr. Guterres is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

In all five countries, Antonio Guterres will meet with the heads of state, and take part in solemn events.

In Kazakhstan, the UN head will address the session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on June 8.

On Saturday, 10 June, the UN Secretary-General will participate in the opening ceremony of the National Forum on Sustainable Development Goals with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarqand, Uzbekistan.

On Sunday, 11 June, will be in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to meet with President Almazbek Atambayev, after which he will attend a commemoration of the June 2010 events in Osh.

On June 12 will arrive in Dushanbe to take part in a conference on Sustainable Development Goals;

In Turkmenistan, on June 13 he will participate in a high-level UN Central-Asian dialogue on implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia.