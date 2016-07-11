UN Security Council should take measures to stabilize situation in South Sudan - diplomat

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - UN Security Council should take serious measures to stabilize the situation in South Sudan, where clashes resumed between supporters of President Salva Kiir and forces loyal to his first deputy Riek Machar, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative at UN Vladimir Safronkov told reporters.

After the 3.5-hour long emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Safronkov said that something serious needs to be done to stabilize the political situation in South Sudan. He added that the issue of a possible arms embargo against the country was not discussed at the meeting.

The conflict is South Sudan broke out in mid-December 2013 between the majority Dinka ethnic group - President Salva Kiir one of them - and Nuer people, one of which is first Vice President Riek Machar. In August 2015 Kiir and Machar signed a ceasefire agreement. In January 2016 they agreed on establishing the transitional government of national accord.

Violent clashes resumed in Juba on July 7 - two days before the fifth anniversary of the country's independence. After a meeting behind closed doors, UN Security Council called for ceasing military actions and expressed readiness to send additional peacekeeping forces to the region. According to latest reports, one peacekeeper from China was killed while several more were injured.

Source: TASS