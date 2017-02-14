UN Security Council strongly condemns North Korea's ballistic missile test

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea for the ballistic missile test it carried out on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

"The launch is a further troubling violation of Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2321 (2016) which strengthened sanctions against the regime," the council's statement reads.



Additionally, the members of the Security Council called upon all member states to redouble their efforts to implement fully the measures imposed on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea by the Security Council.



On February 12, Pyongyang conducted the ballistic missile test launching the missile from North Pyongan. The missile flew 500 kilometers before falling into the Sea of Japan.



The members of the Security Council, including the U.S., Japan and South Korea, gathered for the first consultations on the North Korea's ballistic missile on Monday.