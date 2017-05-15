  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting after North Korea launches missile

    07:43, 15 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in connection with the missile test carried out by North Korea this past weekend, Kazinform has learned from Lenta.ru.

    The meeting is scheduled for May 16, according to diplomatic sources.

    As a reminder, North Korea launched a missile of an unknown type on May 14. The missile fell in the Sea of Japan after flying about 700 kilometers, South Korean military sources reported.

    Tags:
    UN Security Council World News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!