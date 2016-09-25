UN Security Council to meet on Sunday to discuss situation in Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Sunday on the situation in Aleppo, where the Syrian army is carrying out a military operation against militants. The meeting is scheduled for 11am (6pm Moscow time) and included in the UN SC's program for the day.

A diplomat from one of UN SC member countries told TASS that the meeting was requested by the United Kingdom, France and the United States.

On Thursday the Syrian army announced the start of a military operation in eastern Aleppo and warned local residents against approaching the positions of militants. A source in the Syrian Armed Forces told Reuters that the government wants to avoid civilian deaths and to allow people to leave the areas occupied by terrorists.

On September 23, the Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) medical humanitarian organization said that 23 people were killed and another 145 injured in airstrikes in the eastern part of Aleppo over the last 48 hours. UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon expressed his concern over the recent developments in Aleppo.





