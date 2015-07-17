UN Security Council to vote on Iran resolution July 20

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The United Nations Security Council will vote on a draft resolution in support of Iran's nuclear deal on July 20, New Zealand's permanent mission to the UN, holding this month's presidency of the council, confirmed on Thursday evening, Kazinform refers to TASS.

The draft resolution on Iran's nuclear programme submitted to the UN Security Council by the U.S. delegation on Wednesday envisages lifting all sanctions against Tehran in 10 years on condition that the country's authorities comply with the deal reached in Vienna with six world powers.

The draft obtained by TASS states that shortly after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issues a report confirming Iran's implementation of the major provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), all previous decisions of the council on Tehran's nuclear programme will no longer be in force.

Simultaneously, a new regime relaxing restrictions will be imposed that allows the transfer of items, materials, equipment, goods and technology required for Iran's nuclear activities under the JCPOA with the preliminary consent of the UNSC. More than 30 persons and entities linked to Iran's nuclear programme and navigation will be relieved of financial sanctions.

"On the date ten years after the JCPOA Adoption Day, as defined in the JCPOA, all the provisions of this resolution shall be terminated," and none of the previous seven UN sanctions resolutions "shall be applied", the draft says.

"The Security Council will have concluded its consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue, and the item 'non-proliferation' will be removed from the list of matters of which the Council is seized," the text reads.

Iran and six major world powers reached a historic nuclear deal on Tuesday bringing sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran's atomic programme.

The deal containing nearly 100 pages of text - including five annexes - follows more than two weeks of intense negotiations in Vienna involving foreign ministers from seven countries - Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - and the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.