UN signed Counter-Terrorism Code proposed by Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A signing ceremony of the Code of Conduct Towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism has taken place today at the UN Headquarters. Development of the document was initiated by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in September 2015 at the 70th session of the UNGA, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The ceremony took place in the format of the special high-level event. The Code was signed by foreign ministers and high-ranking officials of more than 70 states of the world. Kazakh FM Kairat Abdrakhmanov presented the Code. According to him, the main goal of the Code is to give an impetus to practical implementation of the wide range of international obligations on counterterrorism and establishment of the wide global collation for the world free of terrorism by 2045. The Code for the first time ever recognizes interdependence of security, war on terrorism and development and contributes thus to promotion of SDGs.





Under-Secretary-General, United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, Vladimir Voronkov, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui, head of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Gustavo Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez addressed those gathered. Voronkov highly appreciated Astana initiative to develop the Code of Conduct and highlighted successful activity of Kazakhstan in the UNSC, including chairmanship over three sanction committees for war on terrorism structures.

