UN Special Envoy for Road Safety arrives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt is visiting Kazakhstan Sep 14-17, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Investments and Development.

The issues of reducing the number of road-traffic accidents and establishment of strategic ties among the governmental structures, business communities and non-governmental organizations will be discussed during Mr. Todt's visit. The promotion of adoption of national road safety programs under the Decade Programme will be discussed as well.



A roundtable meeting on "Road-traffic safety. Current state. Ways of improvement" will be held during Mr.Todt's under the aegis of the Inland Transport Committee of the UN Economic Commission for Europe. Those attending the meeting will be the representatives of interested ministries and departments, business-communities and non-governmental organizations. The meeting will discuss the issues of road traffic safety and will enable its participants to exchange views and develop recommendations on reduction of road tragedies in Kazakhstan.



Mr.Todt is also expected to meet with members of the Government, high officials of the Ministry of Investment and Development, mayors of Astana and Almaty cities as well as with the Kazakhstan Automotorsport Federation.