UN Special Envoy for Syria invited to peace talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has been invited to participate in the peace talks over Syrian conflict which will be held in Astana, RIA Novosti referred to Russian Permanent Representative in UN Vitaliy Churkin.

"He has been invited. I am not sure if he will come, but some of his colleages will be there for definitely", Vitaliy Churkin told journalists.

Churkin did tell what part other countries are going to play in this process, particularly on the dialogue platform in Astana, but he noted that Russia welcomed "any positive role".

The office of the UN Special Envoy stated on Wednesday that they expected to receive the invitations to the negotiations in Astana. According to his representatives, the supplement to the UN SC resolution as of January 23 contains information about the date when the talks with participation of the UN is to begin in Astana.