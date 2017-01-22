UN Special Envoy for Syria: We are interested in success of Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 22, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.

The meeting focused on the upcoming Syria peace talks scheduled for tomorrow, 13:00 Astana time, in the capital of Kazakhstan.



On behalf of the UN Secretary General, Staffan de Mistura thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for organization of the platform for the Syrian talks and noted that the UN was the first to back this initiative of Astana.



In turn, Abdrakhmanov said that Kazakhstan views the UN as a leading participant of the meeting on regulation of the Syrian crisis and tomorrow's event will positively contribute to preparation for the next round of peace talks in Geneva.



The sides discussed the organizational aspects of the meeting preparations and spoke for pursuing efforts on regulation of the situation in Syria.



In the course of the talks, K. Abdrakhmanov briefed the UN Special Envoy about Kazakhstan's peacekeeping initiatives and priorities of its activity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.



Later, K. Abdrakhmanov met with the heads of delegations of Iran, Russian Federation and Turkey for discussing various aspects of preparation for the International Meeting on Regulation of the Syrian Crisis in Astana.