UN supports creation of green technology center within EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Board of JSC Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with UN General Commissioner in EXPO-2017, Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and CIS Jihan Sultanoglu today in Astana. During the meeting the agreement of UN participation in the exhibition was signed.

The parties discussed the issues of preparation to EXPO-2017. Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed that at present 115 countries and 18 international organizations had confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017. 18 countries have already received pavilions and started preparations. He expressed confidence that the expositions of the UN would show the best projects and achievements of the organization in the field of renewable energy resources.

Jihan Sultanoglu highly appraised the leadership of Kazakhstan in promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals and the country's ability to conduct a dialogue and promote measures in sustainable and reasonable energy usage.

"We support President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative to create the center of "green" technologies and are ready to provide support to this project. I am sure that the exhibition will become an excellent opportunity for Kazakhstan to stimulate the theme of sustainable energy. The UN is ready to make its contribution", - said Jihan Sultanoglu.