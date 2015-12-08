UN supports initiative of Kazakh President on Declaration of nuclear-weapons-free world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Universal Declaration for the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World approved by the United Nations General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly approved the Universal Declaration for the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World at its plenary meeting held on 7 December 2015 in New York. This relevant resolution on this Declaration was initiated by the Republic of Kazakhstan and co-sponsored by 35 states representing different continents and regional groups. The vision and concept of adopting the Universal Declaration originate from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, who initially presented it at the first Nuclear Security Summit held in April 2010, in Washington, D.C. On 28 September 2015, in his statement at the general debate of the 70th Anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, President Nazarbayev once again urged the international community to make a nuclear-weapon-free world the main goal of humanity in the 21st century, stressing the need for such a Universal Declaration as a guidepost for the process of nuclear disarmament. Between 2010 and 2015, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan worked meticulously with all the stakeholders from various political and ideological viewpoints, as well as widely divergent regional groups, to develop and harmonize the text of the Universal Declaration, which was finalized at the 2015 session of the UNGA First Committee held in October-November 2015. The Universal Declaration calls for the: - total elimination of nuclear weapons as the only absolute guarantee against their use or threat of use; - adoption of a global, non-discriminatory multilateral legally binding instrument for the total elimination of nuclear weapons; - investment of human and economic resources, dedicated to the development, maintenance and modernization of nuclear weapons for strengthening peace and security, sustainable development and lifting the lives of millions of people out of poverty; - compliance with the norms of international law, including international humanitarian law, because of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons. The adoption of the resolution by the UNGA became another sign of the independence of President Nazarbayev's foreign policy and its positive reception by the world community The endorsement of the Universal Declaration reaffirms the recognition of and demonstrates support by the international community for the vision of the head of Kazakhstan which is aimed at the achievement of a nuclear-weapon-free worldby 2045. Finally, it is another step towards building a Global Anti-Nuclear Weapons Movement, which was appealed to create by the President of Kazakhstan from the UNGA rostrum in September 2015.