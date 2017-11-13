UN to adopt Olympic Truce for PyeongChang Winter Olympics

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The United Nations General Assembly is to adopt the Olympic Truce for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Monday (local time) in a symbolic gesture to hope for a peaceful running of the games, Yonhap reports.

Last Saturday, Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan left for New York to attend the meeting, with a 10-strong South Korean delegation that includes Lee Hee-beom, chief of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG) and Kim Yu-na, a figure skating champion and Honorary Ambassador for the games.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the resolution titled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal" urges all countries to cease conflicts during the period of the Truce that begins seven days before the opening of the games and until the seventh day after the closing.

The resolution, drafted by the Korean government, also includes how the PyeongChang Olympics will serve as a golden opportunity for promoting peace in Northeast Asia as the first among the three major sports events in the coming years in the region. Two others are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

While in the U.S., the minister will be engaged in a slew of promotional activities for the Olympics. He is expected to hold a media briefing and give press interviews. In the evening Monday, he will attend an official reception "PyeongChang Night" hosted by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations.