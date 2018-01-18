UN to increase presence in Libya to support post-conflict transition

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The United Nations soon will increase its presence in Libya, both in Tripoli and in the rest of the country, with the goal of supporting the post-conflict transition, the international body's envoy to the conflict-ridden North African state, Ghassan Salame, announced Wednesday, according to EFE.

In an appearance before the Security Council via video link from Tunis, Salame said that the security installations and arrangements for UN personnel have been completed, thus allowing the organization to increase the number of its workers on the ground in the Libyan capital.