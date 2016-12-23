UN to support initiative of Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UN's purpose remains inclusive political process in Syria therefore it welcomes all initiatives in this direction, including possible meeting in Astana - Special Envoy of the UN for Syria Staffan de Mistura told journalists, RIA Novosti reported.

"The purpose remains the political process in Syria which will become completely inclusive and will be based on the resolution of UN SC 2254. How to achieve it taking into account the existing politics - we will work on it. Therefore we will welcome the initiative of Astana and other initiatives in this direction", - he told.

Earlier President of Russia Vladimir Putin declared that he agreed with the Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan to offer the conflicting parties in Syria to continue the process of peace talks on the new platform in Astana. According to him, the new platform can supplement the Geneva negotiations. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the telephone negotiations with Presidents of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported this initiative and declared determination to provide the platform for such negotiations in the Kazakhstan capital. The head of state emphasized that our country has always supported the international efforts directed to peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict.